BRIEF-Co-op Bank clarifies some details of capital raising plan
* As announced on June 28, record date for determining who is a retail noteholder is June 27
June 28 Promotion And Development Ltd:
* Declared final dividend of 2.5 rupees per share for year ending June 30, 2017
* Says payment will be effected on or about August 17, 2017
WASHINGTON, June 29 U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday said it had reached a agreement not to prosecute three former Citigroup Global Markets Inc traders, the regulatory agency said in a statement.