May 30 (Reuters) -

** PROMSVYAZBANK SEES 2017 NET PROFIT UNDER INTERNATIONAL REPORTING STANDARDS (IFRS) AT 5-10 BILLION ROUBLES, DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD VLADIMIR MAMAKIN SAID

** THE BANK EXPECTS PROVISIONS FOR NON-PERFORMING LOANS AT NOT LESS THAN 20 BILLION ROUBLES in 2017 - MAMAKIN

(Reporting by Kira Zavyalova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)