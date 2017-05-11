May 11 Prontoforms Corp

* Prontoforms reports q1 2017 financial results

* Recurring revenue in q1 2017 increased by 12% to $2,864,607, compared to $2,567,697 in q1 2016

* Total revenue for q1 2017 increased by 8% to $3,095,626, compared to $2,856,245 in q1 2016

* Operating loss for q1 2017 was $1.01 million up from a loss of $898,878 in q1 2016, and up from a loss of $913,754 in q4 2016

* Net loss and comprehensive loss for q1 2017 was $1.151 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: