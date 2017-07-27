FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Proofpoint Inc reports Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 9:20 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Proofpoint Inc reports Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Proofpoint Inc

* Proofpoint inc says non-gaap net income is expected to be in range of $8.0 to $9.0 million, or $0.16 to $0.18 per share in q3

* Proofpoint announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue $122.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $119.6 million

* Sees q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16 to $0.18

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.59

* Sees q3 2017 revenue $130 million to $132 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $503 million to $506 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $128.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Proofpoint inc says increasing fy17 billings, revenue, profitability, and free cash flow guidance

* Sees fy 2017 gaap loss per share $2.36 to $2.55

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $499.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Proofpoint inc says non-gaap net income is expected to be in range of $30.0 million to $31.5 million, or $0.62 to $0.64 per share in fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.