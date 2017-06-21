U.S. Senator Rand Paul says would consider partial repeal of Obamacare
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he remains open to supporting the Senate healthcare bill but only under certain circumstances.
June 21 Properst Co Ltd
* Says it takes out a loan of 590 million yen from THE NISHI-NIPPON CITY BANK, LTD, to acquire a Tokyo-based land on June 21
* Maturity date on March 31, 2019
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/H7bvu6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that he sees a 50 percent probability that Republicans will be able to pass their healthcare bill.