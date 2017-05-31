BRIEF-Dundee Corp renews its normal course issuer bid
* Dundee - announced receipt of regulatory approval respecting intention to continue normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSX from June 28 to June 27, 2018
May 31Properst Co Ltd
* Says it took out a loan of 780 million yen from The Shoko Chukin Bank, Ltd. to fund acquisition on May 31
* Says it will acquire the property on June 7
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: