BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
March 29 Shenzhen Zhenye Group Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 86.8 percent y/y at 778.6 million yuan ($113.07 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oabXIa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8858 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.