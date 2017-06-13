June 13 Prophase Labs Inc:

* Prophase Labs repurchases 1,061,980 shares of its common stock

* Prophase Labs- Mark Leventhal, persons and entities associated with leventhal ceased to hold any direct or indirect ownership interest in co

* Prophase Labs-anticipate incurring operating losses for foreseeable future related to costs incurred for cold-eeze business transition to unit of Mylan N.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: