April 27 ProQR Therapeutics NV:

* ProQR Therapeutics NV - top-line trial results are expected in 2018 from trial

* ProQR Therapeutics NV - ProQR can now start clinical development of qr-110 in leber's congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA 10) patients

* Proqr announces clearance of IND application to start clinical trial for qr-110 in leber’s congenital amaurosis type 10 patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: