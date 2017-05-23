UPDATE 2-Trump signals he will work with Republican holdouts on health bill
* Obama says Senate "bill will do you harm" (Adds health stock index movement, Spicer quote, details on congressional calendar)
May 23 Pro Real Estate Investment Trust
* Proreit announces $20 million public offering of trust units and proposed property acquisitions
* Pro real estate investment trust- agreement to sell to syndicate of underwriters, on bought deal basis, 8.9 million trust units at price of $2.25/unit
* Pro real estate investment trust - REIT intends to use net proceeds from offering to partially fund acquisitions, to fund expansion, among others
* Pro real estate investment trust - has entered into a binding conditional agreement in respect of four of its previously announced acquisitions
* Pro real estate investment trust - agreement provides REIT will acquire 4 retail properties in province of québec for purchase price of $9.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Obama says Senate "bill will do you harm" (Adds health stock index movement, Spicer quote, details on congressional calendar)
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Recasts, adds detail and quote, updates prices at close)