Russia's VTB has exposure to Azerbaijan Railways, exec says
LONDON, June 20 VTB, Russia's second-biggest bank, has exposure to Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), Yuri Soloviev, first deputy president of the bank, told reporters on Tuesday.
May 16 PRO Real Estate Investment Trust -
* PRO Real Estate Investment Trust - acquisitions will be partially financed by proceeds from profitable sale of two industrial buildings in etobicoke, ontario
* PRO Real Estate Investment Trust - properties will be financed by assumption of $16.7 million in mortgages
* PRO REIT- also entered into loi and expects to sign binding conditional agreement for acquisition of light industrial property for $5.7 million
* PRO Real Estate Investment Trust - properties will also be financed by issuance of $7.2 million of class b limited partnership units of pro reit ltd partnership
* PRO REIT- entered into binding agreement for sale of two industrial properties in etobicoke, ontario for gross proceeds of $22.3 million
* PRO Real Estate Investment Trust - sale transaction will generate in excess of $10 million in free cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks offset gains in technology firms.