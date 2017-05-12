BRIEF-WSE suspends trading in shares of iAlbatros Group
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING IN IALBATROS GROUP SA SHARES AS OF JUNE 20, FOLLOWING THE REQUEST OF THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF)
May 12 ProSiebenSat.1 CEO at AGM
* Says acquisitions possible in broadcasting, digital entertainment, price comparison sites, online-dating
* Says stake increases possible where we do not yet hold 100 percent
* Says not planning another capital increase Further company coverage:
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING IN IALBATROS GROUP SA SHARES AS OF JUNE 20, FOLLOWING THE REQUEST OF THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF)
* Falconstor software inc - june 2017, board approved comprehensive plan to increase operating performance - sec filing