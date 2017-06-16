BRIEF-Granite Point Mortgage Trust announces pricing of initial public offering
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
June 16 Prosight Management LP :
* Prosight Management LP reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Cidara Therapeutics Inc as of June 7, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2rEN8RH) Further company coverage:
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.