BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 (Reuters) -
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
* Prosper Marketplace - Investors in consortium are affiliates of each of new residential investment corp., jefferies group llc and third point llc
* Prosper Marketplace - Consortium will also earn an equity stake in company based on amount of loans purchased
* Prosper - Warehouse financing of up to $1 billion will be provided by lenders including Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley.
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )