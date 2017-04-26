BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Prosperity Bancshares Inc:
* Prosperity Bancshares Inc reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.95 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.99
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Prosperity Bancshares - net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.20% for three months ended March 31, 2017
* Prosperity Bancshares- qtrly net interest income before provision for credit losses for was $152.435 million versus $166.257 million during same period in 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.