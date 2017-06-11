EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 12 Prosperity International Holdings Hk Ltd
* Company and SMI Holdings Group entered into subscription agreement
* Co agreed to allot and issue and smi holdings group agreed to subscribe for 639.1 million shares at hk$0.11 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 22 Tesla Inc took a step closer toward establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in China with its announcement on Thursday that it is in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government.