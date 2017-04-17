BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 17 Prospero Silver Corp:
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero Silver Corp- Fortuna will purchase 5.4 million units at C$0.28 per unit
* Prospero Silver - will allocate c$1.2 million to drill testing selected projects and c$300k will be allocated towards co's generative efforts in Mexico
* Prospero Silver-Fortuna will have right to select one of projects within 18 months from signing of definitive agreement to joint venture with prospero
* Prospero Silver- Fortuna's right to select projects gives it potential to earn 70% interest by spending us$8 million over 6 years
* Prospero Silver Corp- intend to begin drill testing at Petate, Matorral and Pachuca se projects as rapidly as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.