June 2 Prosten Health Holdings Ltd:
* Company and Feng Tingting entered into disposal agreement
* Deal for consideration of HK$4.6 million
* Expected that co will record an estimated net gain of approximately HK$26.5 million from disposal upon completion
* Co to sell and Feng Tingting agreed to acquire sale shares representing entire issued share capital of Prosten (BVI) limited
* Disposal will in effect cast away Prosten (BVI) Limited (target group), including de-consolidated subsidiaries, from group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.