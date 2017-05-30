May 30 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc
* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc says co will be responsible,
at its own expense, for conduct of Phase 1 clinical trial for
PTG-200 - SEC filing
* Protagonist Therapeutics Inc - Janssen will be
responsible for conduct of a phase 2 clinical trial for ptg-200
in CD
* Protagonist therapeutics -development costs for phase 2
clinical trial to be shared between parties on an 80 percent
Janssen and 20 percent protagonist basis
* Protagonist Therapeutics - with funding from this
collaboration, co believes it has financial resources to fund
all activities until middle of 2019
