BRIEF-Humanwell healthcare's unit to set up U.S. joint stock company for asset acquisition
* Says unit signs agreement with Blue Ridge Holding to set up joint stock company in U.S. for acquiring RiteDose Holdings I, Inc.
May 30 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc
* Protagonist therapeutics enters into worldwide agreement with janssen to co-develop and commercialize ptg-200 for inflammatory bowel disease
* Protagonist therapeutics -to receive a $50 million upfront payment and potentially up to an additional $940 million in development and sales milestones
* Protagonist therapeutics inc says under terms of agreement, double-digit tiered royalties on net sales
* Protagonist therapeutics inc says protagonist and janssen to co-fund development through phase 2
* Protagonist therapeutics inc says co retains option to co-detail u.s. Prescribers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce