BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces positive results from phase II clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa (air dnase) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - sixteen patients were enrolled in study, all of whom completed study
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - Alidornase Alfa was well tolerated with no serious adverse events reported
* Protalix Biotherapeutics - adverse events that occurred during study were mild and transient in nature for phase ii clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa
* Protalix Biotherapeutics - in vitro study of air dnase showed significant inhibition of pseudomonas aeruginosa
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results