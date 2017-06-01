June 1 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces FDA approval to operate
its current facility as a multi-product facility
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - approval of SNDA allows co
to convert its manufacturing facility in Carmiel, Israel, to a
multi-product facility
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc - supplemental new drug
application submitted to U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
been approved by FDA
* Protalix Biotherapeutics expects conversion of the
facility to multi-product facilitywill allow company to realize
potentially significant operational savings
* Protalix Biotherapeutics - "conversion of facilities did
not entail substantial additional capital expenditures"
