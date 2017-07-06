FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 13 hours
BRIEF-Protector ForsikringQ2 operating profit NOK 169.5 mln
#ModiInIsrael
#IndiGo
#Wimbledon
#Darjeeling
#Snapdeal
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Qualcomm accuses Apple of infringing six patents
Technology
Qualcomm accuses Apple of infringing six patents
Arab sanctions stir defiance, patriotism in wealthy Qatar
MIDDLE EAST
Arab sanctions stir defiance, patriotism in wealthy Qatar
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2017 / 6:05 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Protector ForsikringQ2 operating profit NOK 169.5 mln

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Protector ForsikringAsa

* Protector Forsikring ASA says delivers an operating profit of NOK 169.5 million in Q2 of 2017

* Maintains guiding for 2016 with 20% premium growth and a combined ratio of 92%

* Qtrly gross premiums written MNOK 890.5, up 23.4% from MNOK 721.8

* Protector Forsikring ASA says gross combined ratio for quarter totals to 143,6% driven by dramatic fire in uk

* Protector Forsikring ASA says net combined ratio is strengthened from 93,7% in q2 2016 to 90,7% in q2 2017 despite Grenfell tower accident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.