* Proteon Therapeutics announces increase to enrollment of ongoing phase 3 Patency-2 clinical trial

* Proteon Therapeutics Inc - Will increase planned enrollment of its ongoing phase 3 Patency-2 trial to 600 patients

* Proteon Therapeutics Inc- Increase in sample size does not alter study endpoints, which use same definitions as in Patency-1 trial

* Proteon - Increased sample size follows review of statistical plan, which revealed calculation error that overstated trial's power for secondary patency

* Proteon Therapeutics Inc says still expects to submit a biologics license application (BLA) to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.

* Expects to complete enrollment in Q1 of 2018 for phase 3 Patency-2 trial and to report top-line data in Q1 of 2019