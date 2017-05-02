Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Proteon Therapeutics Inc
* Proteon Therapeutics announces increase to enrollment of ongoing phase 3 Patency-2 clinical trial
* Proteon Therapeutics Inc - Will increase planned enrollment of its ongoing phase 3 Patency-2 trial to 600 patients
* Proteon Therapeutics Inc- Increase in sample size does not alter study endpoints, which use same definitions as in Patency-1 trial
* Proteon - Increased sample size follows review of statistical plan, which revealed calculation error that overstated trial's power for secondary patency
* Proteon Therapeutics Inc says still expects to submit a biologics license application (BLA) to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.
* Expects to complete enrollment in Q1 of 2018 for phase 3 Patency-2 trial and to report top-line data in Q1 of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.