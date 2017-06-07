BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 7 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc
* PTI-428 amplifier clinical data in three separate populations of CF patients on track for mid-year
* PTI-801 new generation corrector phase 1 healthy volunteer sad study complete; mad study underway
* PTI-808 potentiator advancing to IND; DRF study intended to be POC for triple combination by year end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million