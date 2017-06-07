June 7 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc

* PTI-428 amplifier clinical data in three separate populations of CF patients on track for mid-year

* PTI-801 new generation corrector phase 1 healthy volunteer sad study complete; mad study underway

* PTI-808 potentiator advancing to IND; DRF study intended to be POC for triple combination by year end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)