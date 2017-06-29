FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 hours ago
BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics reports preliminary data from phase 1 study of pti-428
June 29, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics reports preliminary data from phase 1 study of pti-428

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc:

* Proteostasis Therapeutics reports preliminary data from phase 1 study of pti-428 in patients with cystic fibrosis

* Proteostasis Therapeutics - pti-428 generally well tolerated, no serious adverse events, no adverse events leading to discontinuation observed

* Proteostasis Therapeutics-separate study with third patient population is initiating enrollment of cf patients who will receive pti-428 in addition to kalydeco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

