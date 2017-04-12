BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Prothena Corporation Plc
* Prothena Corporation - on April 5, 2017, co and Prothena Biosciences entered letter agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GMBH
* Prothena Corp - Boehringer Ingelheim reserved for Prothena capacity to manufacture and supply bulk drug substance of NEOD001, PRX003, possibly additional biologics
* Prothena Corp - under agreement, Prothena made commitments for purchase of products from Boehringer Ingelheim Source text: (bit.ly/2psItli) Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results