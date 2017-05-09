BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Prothena Corporation PLC:
* Prothena Corporation PLC says expects full year 2017 net cash burn from operating and investing activities to be $160 to $170 million
* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides research and development update
* Q1 loss per share $0.99
* Q1 revenue $300,000 versus i/b/e/s view $261,000
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.