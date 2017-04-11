April 11 Proto Labs Inc:

* Co, ICO Products reached agreement to settle an ongoing patent infringement dispute related to Proto Labs' proprietary quoting technology

* Received monetary compensation and an equity stake in ICO Products with a future option to take a larger stake in company

* ICO Products enters license agreement with co granting rights to continued use of some of co's proprietary technology in its quoting system