May 12 Provident Financial Plc
* Group's trading performance during Q1 of 2017 has been
consistent with market consensus
* Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn have made a good start to year
* Vanquis Bank Q1 new account bookings of 122,000 were up 45
pct versus relatively weak Q1 of 2016
* A one-off exceptional charge of approximately 20 million
pounds ($25.77 million) will be taken in first half of 2017 in
respect of redundancy, retention and training costs at home
credit business
