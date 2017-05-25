May 25 Proxama Plc:

* Has agreed 3 recurring revenue generating contracts with location-based marketing business, a leading AI business & tier one mobile ad targeting business

* Proxama will provide the businesses with anonymously generated location and device data

* Proxama has also signed a revenue generating partnership with Blis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)