BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Proximus NV:
* Proximus launches the project ‘fiber for belgium’ to bring a future-proof next generation network to its customers
* Announces an investment of 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion) in the coming 10 years to accelerate the roll-out of fiber in Belgium
* Proximus will cover more than 85 pct of all enterprises and more than 50 pct of all households with fiber
* Expects with fiber an increase of its market share in the residential segment and to a strengthening of its position in the enterprise segment
* Intends to return to its shareholders a stable dividend of 1.50 euros per share over the period 2017-2019
* Estimates its annual investment level for the group over the next 3 years to be around 1 billion euros Source text: bit.ly/2i6L1Sh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: