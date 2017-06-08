BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 8 (Reuters) -
* Proxy firm ISS responds to Mylan's letter, ISS says it does not normally allow pre-publication reviews of any analysis relating to any special meeting or any meeting - SEC filing
* Proxy firm ISS says report "we issue in connection with Mylan’s upcoming meeting will be prepared consistent with our established policy guidelines"
* ISS says it appreciates the further information in Mylan's letter regarding "Mr. Coury’s continuing role with Mylan and your perspective on Mylan’s interactions with teva" Source text: (bit.ly/2s7fokM) Further company coverage:
* U.S. yield curve flattest since Dec 2007 on hawkish Fed * Dollar index drifts away from one-month high * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates throughout, changes dateline from BENGALURU) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, June 22 Gold rose on Thursday, benefiting from risk aversion as weaker oil prices dented stocks while the dollar retreated. Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,250.98 per ounce as of 1041 GMT. It had added 0.3 perce