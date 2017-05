Feb 15 (Reuters) -

* Prudential bidding for about 3 billion STG of 12.5 billion STG of Bradford & Bingley mortgages being sold by UK government - FT

* Groups due to submit offers for Bradford & Bingley mortgages include PIMCO, Och-Ziff, Carval and Elliott, Blackstone, Cerberus and Paragon Bank -FT Source text : on.ft.com/2lIZN7M