a day ago
BRIEF-Prudential Financial Inc Q2 earnings per share $1.12
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
August 2, 2017 / 9:00 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Prudential Financial Inc Q2 earnings per share $1.12

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc

* Prudential Financial, Inc announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.09

* Q2 earnings per share $1.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prudential Financial Inc - ‍retirement segment reported adjusted operating income of $308 million for current quarter, compared to $236 million in year-ago quarter​

* Prudential - ‍asset management segment reported adjusted operating income of $218 million for current quarter, compared to $207 million in year-ago quarter​

* Prudential Financial Inc - assets under management amounted to $1.334 trillion at June 30, 2017, compared to $1.264 trillion at December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

