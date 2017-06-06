UPDATE 2-Shares in Canada's Home Capital surge as Buffett rides to rescue
* Berkshire Hathaway to take 38 percent stake in Home Capital
* Says it has seen "some slowdown in sales" due to "uncertainty" over implementation of the U.S. Department of Labor's fiduciary rule for retirement account advice - webcast
* Prudential says the "greatest uncertainty" about the rule has been in banks and wirehouses that distribute its products - webcast
* Prudential says two distributors won't participate in "best interest contract" provision of the Labor Dept fiduciary rule, but the impact is not "significant" - webcast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)
* XL Group Ltd - priced a public offering of eur 500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of fixed to floating rate subordinated notes due 2047