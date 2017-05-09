BRIEF-Manulife US Real Estate Management requests for trading halt
June 20 Manulife US Real Estate Management Pte. Ltd
May 9 Prudential Financial Inc
* Says shareholders approved resolution to cast non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation program
* Prudential financial says resolution to cast the advisory vote on an annual basis was also approved
* Prudential financial says shareholders rejected proposal to install independent board chairman Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)
June 20 Manulife US Real Estate Management Pte. Ltd
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 19 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2017年6月14日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1025145">Correction: Fitch Affirms China United Property Insurance at 'A-'; Outlook Stable 惠譽評級已確認中華聯合財產保險有限公司（中華財險）的保險公司財務實力評級為‘A-’（強勁），評級展望為穩定。 關鍵評級驅動因素 該評級是在公司的獨立信用評估的基礎上上調了一個子級得到的，因為中華財險由中國東方資產管理公司（東方資產，A/穩定）持有。 獨立信用評估反映出中華財險不斷改善的法定償付能力充足率、其在農業保險方面具有的競爭優勢、利用再保險緩解承保波動性、以及過往的經營盈利能力。評級還將公司波動的經營 業績、其主要業務——車險業務面臨的競爭壓力、及增高的財務槓桿率納入了考量。 中華