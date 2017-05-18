UPDATE 4-South Africa adds central bank row to economic and political troubles
* ANC's Mantashe criticises Public Protector's call (Adds opposition party)
May 18 Prudential Plc:
* Prudential appoints Mark Fitzpatrick as group cfo
* Prudential appoints Nic Nicandrou as chief executive of Prudential Corporation Asia
* Tony Wilkey is to step down as chief executive of PCA and from board of Prudential Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* ANC's Mantashe criticises Public Protector's call (Adds opposition party)
* JAN-MAY NET SALES SEK 644.8 MILLION VERSUS SEK 629.2 MILLION IN JAN-MAY 2016