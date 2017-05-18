May 18 Prudential Plc:

* Prudential appoints Mark Fitzpatrick as group cfo

* Prudential appoints Nic Nicandrou as chief executive of Prudential Corporation Asia

* Tony Wilkey is to step down as chief executive of PCA and from board of Prudential Plc