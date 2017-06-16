BRIEF-Royal Century Resources says FY revenue HK$54.5 mln versus HK$101.0 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of co HK$35.0 million versus loss of HK$9.4 million
June 16 PSA slides show:
* World sales in volume up 9.2 percent in May, up 2.7 percent since start of the year - slides
* PSA china sales down 49.5 percent in may, up 35.3 percent in latam, sales multiplied by more than 4 in mideast-africa region - slides
* Peugeot world sales up 17.2 percent since start of the year, Citroen sales down 14 pct, DS sales down 47.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Gilles Guillaume, Dominique Vidalon)
CHICAGO, June 22 The United States suspended all imports of fresh Brazilian beef on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, after a high percentage of shipments failed to pass U.S. safety checks.