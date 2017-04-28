April 28 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc

* Pseg announces 2017 first quarter results

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $2.80 to $3.00

* Qtrly non-gaap operating earnings of $0.92 per sharere

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.22

* Public service enterprise group inc says pseg power forecast of non-gaap operating earnings for 2017 and non-gaap adjusted ebitda remain unchanged

* Public service enterprise group inc says based on mild winter, pseg power is forecasting output for 2017 of 49 - 50 twh

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Public service enterprise group -is on-track for its full-year capital investment program of $3.4 billion in its transmission and distribution infrastructure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: