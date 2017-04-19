April 19 PSG Group Limited:

* Fy recurring headline earnings up 18 pct to r9.27 per share

* Dividend for year up 25 pct to r3.75 per share

* Fy headline earnings up 50 pct to r10.01 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)