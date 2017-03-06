Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 6 Psivida Corp
* On March 2, entered into a funded feasibility study agreement with "a leading biopharmaceutical company" - SEC Filing
* Under work plan, co's Durasert sustained release drug technology to be formulated with certain of biopharmaceutical co's proprietary molecules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.