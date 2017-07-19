FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
BRIEF-PTC announces Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.01
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Bajaj Auto first-quarter profit falls about 6 percent
Earnings
Bajaj Auto first-quarter profit falls about 6 percent
AIDS fight: Death rates decline, treatment rates rise
Health
AIDS fight: Death rates decline, treatment rates rise
One in eight people who voted for Trump want to change their vote
U.S.
One in eight people who voted for Trump want to change their vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 19, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-PTC announces Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.01

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - PTC Inc

* PTC announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $292 million versus I/B/E/S view $290.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly license and subscription bookings were $90 million

* PTC Inc says Q3 subscription annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased $171 million or 131% to $302 million from same period last year

* PTC Inc - Annual contract value (ACV) of new subscription contracts signed in quarter was $29 million

* Sees subscription ACV for Q4 2017 of $41 million to $44 million

* Sees subscription ACV for FY 2017 of $133 million to $136 million

* Sees license and subscription bookings for Q4 2017 of $120 million to $130 million

* Sees license and subscription bookings for FY 2017 of $395 million to $405 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.