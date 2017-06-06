BRIEF-Durect completes enrollment in persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 6 PTC Therapeutics Inc:
* PTC Therapeutics announces FDA advisory committee meeting for Ataluren for the treatment of nonsense mutation dystrophinopathy
* Says September 28th is FDA's tentative date for advisory committee meeting
* Says FDA set a PDUFA goal date of October 24, 2017 for completion of its review of Ataluren NDA
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease