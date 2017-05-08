BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus gets final USFDA approval for diflunisal tablets
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets
May 8 PTC Therapeutics Inc:
* Qtrly loss per share $0.85
* Qtrly total revenues $26,5 million versus $18.9 million
* PTC Therapeutics Inc - translarna net sales for 2017 are now anticipated to be between $115 and $130 million
* PTC Therapeutics Inc -GAAP operating expenses for full year 2017 are anticipated to be between $250 to $260 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
