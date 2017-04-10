BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 10 PTC Therapeutics Inc:
* PTC Therapeutics announces departure of chief financial officer, Shane Kovacs
* PTC Therapeutics Inc says PTC has initiated a search process to appoint a new CFO
* PTC Therapeutics - Shane is expected to remain with PTC through closing of PTC's pending acquisition of all rights to emflaza from Marathon Pharma
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results