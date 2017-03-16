Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sites on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 16 Ptc Therapeutics Inc
* Total revenues for Q4 of 2016 were $25.2 million versus $12.7 million in same period of 2015
* For 2017, ptc expects to achieve ex-U.S. Translarna net sales between $105 and $125 million
* Net loss for Q4 of 2016 was $26.8 million compared to a net loss of $50.9 million for same period in 2015
* PTC is reviewing its guidance for 2017 operating expenses and ending cash in light of PTC's planned acquisition of Emflaza
* Translarna net product sales were $25.1 million for Q4 of 2016, representing 98 pct growth versus $12.7 million in Q4 of 2015
* Two SMA clinical trials on track to advance into pivotal studies in 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.78
* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.07, revenue view $24.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.