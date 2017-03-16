Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sites on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 16 PTC Therapeutics Inc:
* PTC Therapeutics announces agreement to acquire Emflaza™ for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy in U.S.
* PTC Therapeutics Inc- transaction is expected to be accretive to both earnings and cash flow beginning in 2018
* PTC Therapeutics Inc - deal comprised of approximately $75 million in cash and approximately $65 million in PTC common stock
* PTC Therapeutics Inc- in addition, marathon has opportunity to receive a single $50 million sales-based milestone
* PTC Therapeutics Inc - deal for $140 million upfront consideration
* PTC Therapeutics Inc - Marathon is also entitled to receive payments from ptc based on annual net sales of emflaza beginning in 2018
* PTC Therapeutics Inc- has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Marathon Pharmaceuticals, Llc to acquire all rights to emflaza Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.