UPDATE 1-UK watchdog reviews travel insurance for cancer patients
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
May 18 Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings Ag, A Company Indirectly Controlled By Creat Group Corporation Says Has Launched Public Cash Offer For Biotest Ag
*
* Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.
* FY profit for year attributable to equity holders of company HK$12.4 million down 54.5 pct