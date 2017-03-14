French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
* CEO Ralph Izzo's FY 2016 total compensation $9.9 million versus $9.2 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* CFO Daniel Cregg's FY 2016 total compensation was $2.1 million Source text : bit.ly/2nk6EFE Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane